Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $8.80

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PASG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

