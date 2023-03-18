Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
