Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

About Arcos Dorados

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,904,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 216,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.