Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives GBX 628.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.33 ($7.66).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPE. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.56) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.61) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 2.9 %

LON GPE opened at GBX 507 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.06. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 739 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7,242.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

