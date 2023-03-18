Brokerages Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Price Target at $370.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

NVZMY opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Novozymes A/S Announces Dividend

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.5898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

