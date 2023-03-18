ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 4.8 %
ARR stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.
