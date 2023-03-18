ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 4.8 %

ARR stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.