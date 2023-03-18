StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.