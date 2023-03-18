StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

