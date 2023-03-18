Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 652,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 511,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

