Graybug Vision Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 20th (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 20th.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.58.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.