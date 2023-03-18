AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.78. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

