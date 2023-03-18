AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
AAON Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAON opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.78. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
