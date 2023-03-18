American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.98 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

