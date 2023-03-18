Contrasting Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92%

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 1.97 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.54

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

