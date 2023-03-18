Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Head to Head Analysis

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 23.81% 14.86% 0.96% Cadence Bank 22.56% 13.05% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $170.26 million 2.20 $42.72 million $3.51 8.80 Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.11 $463.24 million $2.46 8.55

Dividends

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enterprise Bancorp and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 1 2 3 1 2.57

Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $29.11, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Cadence Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions. The company was founded by George L. Duncan in 1996 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.