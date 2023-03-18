Comparing Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cue Health has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cue Health and Arrayit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.53 $86.42 million ($0.88) -2.48 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cue Health presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.10%.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

