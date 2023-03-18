Reviewing Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $272.71, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than CareCloud.

This table compares Paylocity and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $852.65 million 11.81 $90.78 million $1.71 105.56 CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paylocity beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

