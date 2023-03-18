Critical Analysis: Ouster (OUST) & Its Rivals

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ouster to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ouster and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Profitability

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Volatility & Risk

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Ouster’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

