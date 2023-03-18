SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

