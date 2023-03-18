Precision Optics (POCI) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Precision Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 114 639 1782 80 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 71.45%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 42.00 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $117.04 million 4.60

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -660.30% -49.48% -23.91%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 13.27, indicating that their average stock price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

