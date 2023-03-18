Analysts Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,649,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 138,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 548.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 205,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

