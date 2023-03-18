Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $269,195 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 483.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

