NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.15 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

