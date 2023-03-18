Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

BRLT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

