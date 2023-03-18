Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.86) to €41.00 ($44.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.78. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Articles

