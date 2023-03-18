CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1729445 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

