CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.