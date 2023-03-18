ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.06).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 80.62 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £496.75 million, a PE ratio of -575.86 and a beta of 1.91. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($4.92).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

