Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 56

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56 ($0.68).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.83) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.4 %
RTN opened at GBX 39.68 ($0.48) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($0.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £303.58 million, a PE ratio of -440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
