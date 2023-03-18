Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

