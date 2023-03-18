IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,870 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,765 ($21.51) to GBX 1,870 ($22.79) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.17) to GBX 1,800 ($21.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.16) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.33) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.61).

IMI Price Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,610.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,508.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,641 ($20.00).

IMI Increases Dividend

About IMI

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,921.35%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

