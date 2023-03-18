Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 719.34%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 7.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.