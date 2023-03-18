FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report released on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Ryerson Trading Down 4.4 %

RYI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RYI opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Ryerson has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

