Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.00) to GBX 3,300 ($40.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($39.98) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Keywords Studios Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,642 ($32.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,984.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 2,080 ($25.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,810.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,637.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
