Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 780 ($9.51) price objective on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Down 2.1 %

MIDW opened at GBX 460 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.65. The company has a market cap of £408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

