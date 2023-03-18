Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

LON:MONY opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.97. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 244.50 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.