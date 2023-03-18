Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

LON:OGN opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.98. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 2,539.68%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.