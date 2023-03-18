The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 109 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a market cap of £182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,180.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.