Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.34).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -975.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($14,157.16). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

