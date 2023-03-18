TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.
TP ICAP Group Trading Up 2.5 %
LON TCAP opened at GBX 171 ($2.08) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
