FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prime Medicine, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prime Medicine in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSEARCA PRME opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

