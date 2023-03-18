Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
