Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $13.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

