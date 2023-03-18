FY2023 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Increased by Analyst

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PageGroup’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

