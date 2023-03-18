Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lipocine in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

