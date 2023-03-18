FY2023 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.10. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

