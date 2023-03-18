Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GRP.U opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

