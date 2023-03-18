Wedbush Weighs in on Getty Images Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Getty Images in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $37.88.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.