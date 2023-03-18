FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Lifted by DA Davidson

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Edgio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGIO. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgio stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

