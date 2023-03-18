FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Issued By Zacks Research

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

