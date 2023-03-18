Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

