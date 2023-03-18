Analysts Offer Predictions for VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VBI Vaccines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
