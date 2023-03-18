Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Decreased by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,875,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

